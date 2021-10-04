Drive-thru COVID-19 testing returns to the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn on Tuesday in an effort to relieve pressure on local medical providers, according to a news release from Walworth County government.
Walworth County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard will test people for the virus at no cost from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and again on Oct. 12, the release states. No registration is required.
Future testing dates will be determined in coming weeks.
Guard members will administer the polymerase chain reaction tests for adults and children as young as 1. Access to the testing site is at the fairgrounds’ east entrance off Highway 11 near the horse barns; follow the drive to the 4-H Pavilion.
Representatives from Aurora Health Care, Mercyhealth, Walworth County Emergency Operations and Walworth County Public Health decided to relaunch the test site “to reduce strain on local health-care systems caused by heightened testing demand. The increase in testing is due to a combination of high rates of COVID transmission, schools back in session, and health-care and private employer testing mandates,” the release states.
Walworth County Public Health had already expanded its community-based COVID-19 testing with the recent launch of a weekly testing and vaccination site at Chapel on the Hill in Lake Geneva, run in partnership with Open Arms Free Clinic.
The Lake Geneva site is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 26. It uses the PCR test and also will give vaccinations, the first-dose Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination.
As of Monday, Walworth County remains in the CDC’s high transmission level with 259 total cases in the previous week and 54% of eligible residents vaccinated.
Neighboring Rock County is also in the “high” category, with 70.8% of those eligible vaccinated.
Walworth County Public Health, along with emergency and health-care organizations continue to urge residents to wear masks indoors in public in areas, get vaccinated as soon as possible and practice thorough hand washing, social distancing and avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.
