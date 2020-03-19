All state Division of Motor Vehicles offices will close Friday and reopen Monday with limited services.
Gov. Tony Evers has directed the state Department of Transportation to deep clean and modify public spaces at DMV offices Friday to avoid spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a news release.
DMV offices are directed to conduct as much business online as possible.
Driver's licenses and commercial driver's licenses that are set to expire will be extended for 60 days, according to the release, and late fees will be waived.
Driver skills tests are canceled until further notice. Administrative suspension hearings will be done by phone instead of in person.
When DMV offices reopen Monday, in-person services for new driver's licenses and ID cards will be offered by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide.