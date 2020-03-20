Delavan man releases virus survival guide

DELAVAN
A Delavan man hopes his special-edition survival guide will help people weather these uncertain times in the era of COVID-19.
Jim Cobb founded the Prepper Survival Guide magazine in 2017 in the hope of preparing readers for a variety of emergencies. The first edition, published by Centennial Media, came out in January 2018.
About a month ago, Cobb released the Coronavirus Survival Guide, a 130-page special edition that offers advice on how to avoid the virus, what to do to protect pets, how to properly quarantine and other topics.
“We wanted to put something out that was practical, common sense, fact-based and not filled with all kinds of weird conspiracy theories like a lot of the things being shared on social media,” Cobb said.
“Prepping for a pandemic is no different than prepping for any other possible emergency,” he said. “From a sudden downsizing of a family’s primary breadwinner to an extended power outage to any number of things, my approach to this whole thing from the get-go has been this is a great way to get people better prepared for life’s little—and not so little—curveballs, using the coronavirus as an excuse to get involved.”
Cobb said he has made a lot of contacts over the years and has a “good stable” of reliable writers, instructors and contributors whom he trusts for accurate information.
Editors also fact-check articles as much as they can, he said.
“I have no qualms at all about relying on them to provide accurate information to readers,” he said.
About a dozen writers contributed to the guide, and Cobb shared editing duties with a few others. It was finished in record time, less than four weeks, thanks to a larger staff and a desire to disseminate the information quickly, he said.
The guide offers a lot of tips. For one thing, it advises readers to be prepared to use alternative communication methods—smartphone applications, social media and two-way radios, for example—in case phone lines are disturbed.
It also discusses something local residents might have seen evidence of on empty store shelves: the need to stock up on water.
“Every preparedness plan begins with water. Having a source for clean water makes everything else so much easier,” one article reads.
A separate article reminds readers to pack extra cash in case of widespread power outages because ATMs will be out of commission.
It’s unlikely another edition of the COVID-19 magazine will be printed, and Cobb hopes one won’t be needed.
“Good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, there won’t be a need for another one,” he said.
Some 150,000 copies of the magazine are being distributed throughout the country. It’s now available at Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and other retailers.
Kelsey Cordova, a public information officer for the Rock County Public Health Department, said county officials could not comment because they had no information about the magazine and hadn’t seen it.
Cobb said he considered that the special issue could add to public fear of the coronavirus, but he and the publishers concluded more information was good.
“I understand the concern, and that was something we talked about, but my approach to this is the more information we can provide to people, the better their decision-making process is going to be,” he said.
Sharing information before an emergency is important, Cobb said. He compared it to an EMT or paramedic who is trained to handle emergencies and then doesn’t panic when responding to a car accident.
“If you’re informed, you can make by default an informed decision, rather than one that’s just based on what Karen on FB (Facebook) heard from her hairdresser the other day,” Cobb said.
“On top of that, … having information and having some experience dealing with emergencies and being prepared tends to really lower the stress level when you’re presented with a crisis.”
If nothing else, he hopes people will pay more attention to being prepared.
“Our approach is very basic. We’re very focused on common-sense, practical approaches to getting people better prepared for life’s emergencies. We’re not looking at the end of the world. We’re looking at common things that can happen and what you can do ahead of time to lessen the impact.”