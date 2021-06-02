JANESVILLE
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available every Friday in June at Dean Medical Group-Janesville East, 3200 E. Racine St.
All residents ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-in appointments will be accepted as supplies allow.
Appointments are available June 4, 11, 18 and 25.
Vaccination is free. Clinic attendees do not need to be SSM Health patients, have insurance or provide proof of ID for vaccination.
To register, call 608-250-1222 or visit ssmhealth.com.