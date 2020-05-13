The state Department of Health Services has launched 10 facility-wide COVID-19 investigations in Rock County, five of which are at nursing homes.

An online database unveiled Wednesday shows six long-term care facilities (five of which are nursing homes), three non-health care workplaces and one health care facility are being investigated by the state for COVID-19-related issues in Rock County.

A single case of COVID-19 prompts the state to open a facility-wide investigation, according to the state health department.

The following nursing homes were identified as having open investigations:

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit.

Evansville Manor.

Green Knolls at Beloit.

Oak Park Place, Janesville.

St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville.

Names of the other five facilities were not published in the database.

The list does not include Cedar Crest nursing home in Janesville, which announced Wednesday an employee has tested positive and is quarantined at home.

Cedar Crest mandates staff before each shift wash their hands, take their temperatures and answer a series of questions to determine if they have signs or symptoms of the disease, according to a news release from the nursing home.

The state will update its database every Wednesday.

David Tanck, CEO of Cedar Crest, in the release said there are efforts to test all Cedar Crest residents and staff for COVID-19.

The state health department plans to test every nursing home resident and staff member across the state by May 31, according to an email sent by the department to nursing homes statewide Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 40% of people who have died from COVID-19 statewide lived in nursing homes, according to the state health department.

State officials are calling nursing homes this week to create plans for testing; work on disease prevention, management and reduction; and identify facilities in need of additional support, according to the email.

Tests will be made available to all residents and staff at no charge, according to the email.

Nursing homes are encouraged to contact the state for testing information, said Kelsey Cordova, spokeswoman for the Rock County Public Health Department.

The county’s role will be in following up with results and doing contact tracing after tests are given, Cordova said.

Cordova declined to share updated case numbers per facility when asked Wednesday by The Gazette, referring a reporter to the state website.

The state website does not identify the number of cases per facility.

There have been 380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County and 13 deaths. Of confirmed cases, 20% have been hospitalized.

The number of Rock County cases increased by 11 Wednesday.

Rock County had been experiencing single-digit increases of cases each day since Saturday, a turnaround from a roughly two-week span when cases more than tripled from 99 to 343.