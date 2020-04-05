JANESVILLE
Projections from the Rock County Public Health Department show there could be more than 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 by early May if safer-at-home and social distancing standards are not followed.
That likely won’t happen because many Rock County residents—more than needed to cause such a spike— are following state guidelines, said Nick Zupan, epidemiologist at the county health department.
Models released by the health department show how many people could be infected and how many could be hospitalized under three scenarios: if people do not adhere to safer-at-home orders, if about half the population adheres to orders and if everyone follows orders.
Zupan said he believes the county is probably doing a little better than the moderate level which represents what would happen if half of people adhered.
Models were created based on the number of cases confirmed last week and the population of Rock County plugged into formulas used by health officials, Zupan said.
Some information used to calculate the model has to be assumed, therefore it is not a pinpoint accurate prediction, Zupan said.
Models use national information, which assumes 12% of people who test positive for COVID-19 will require hospitalization and 30% of those hospitalized will need critical care, according to the health department’s website.
There is some guess work in the formulas as far as how infectious the disease is because COVID-19 is caused by a new kind of coronavirus which scientists are still learning more about.
Models from the health department show the following:
- More than 8,000 people in Rock County could be infected with COVID-19 by May 8 if guidelines are not followed. More than 1,000 people would be hospitalized.
- More than 2,000 people could be infected with the disease by mid-June if half of the population adheres to the guidelines. Nearly 300 people would be hospitalized.
- If everyone follows guidelines, Rock County would peak at 557 cases in October with 66 people hospitalized.
The models did not account for how long people would be following safer-at-home guidelines, Zupan said.
This data is used to show the public how quickly COVID-19 could spread across the community, Zupan said.
It is not being used to determine how long safer-at-home orders should be in place, Zupan said.
Janesville police Dep. Chief Terry Sheridan said he has seen the community improving at social distancing.
Police are still seeing neighborhood kids and teenagers hanging out in groups around town, Sheridan said.
State officials advise against hanging out with people who do not live in the same home—even in small groups.
Gov. Tony Evers when he announced the safer-at-home order said people should not have sleepovers or host dinner parties.
The Rock County Public Health Department says everyone should assume everyone else in infected, even if they do not show symptoms.
People should not be playing contact sports, such as basketball, with friends or using playground equipment at parks, Sheridan said.
If police are notified of groups of 10 or more people, they will respond and tell people to disperse, Sheridan said,
People can be ticketed or arrested if they refuse to adhere to safer-at-home guidelines. Police hope to not have to take such enforcement efforts, Sheridan said.