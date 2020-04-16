JANESVILLE

Three Janesville census tracts have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Rock County, according to data released Thursday.

The Rock County Public Health Department released a map showing number ranges for confirmed cases of COVID-19 per census tract.

The map shows census tracts 10 and 11—comprising much of the city's south side—have five or more cases each.

Tract 11 includes Oak Park Place nursing home, which officials have identified as a hot spot. This week, the county confirmed nine residents and three employees have tested positive. Two residents died.

Tract 3, representing the 4th Ward neighborhood, has three to four cases, according to the map.

Tracts 3, 10 and 11 create a dense area of cases in tracts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classify as being socially vulnerable.

Tract 13.03, representing the city's far north side and rural areas between Janesville and Milton, has five or more cases and is the only tract with five or more cases the CDC considers to have low social vulnerability.

There are 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County. Four people have died.

Health officials estimate there could be 10 people infected for every positive case.

Tract 3, including the Fourth Ward, houses the city's highest social vulnerability score: 0.83 on a scale of 0 to 1. The CDC reports the tract has many people with low socioeconomic status, people with disabilities, people who are elderly and single-parent households.

Tract 10 has a social vulnerability score of 0.78 and includes the city's southeast side. This area has many people of low economic status, people who live in crowded conditions and group homes and people who lack access to transportation, according to the map.

Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said he made no assumptions of what populations might be most vulnerable to the disease.

"I am not surprised because this disease is everywhere. It does not look at boundaries, it looks for a human host," Rhodes said.

Nationwide, people have pushed back against the notion the disease is an equalizer, saying people of color and people with low income are disproportionately affected.

"While the virus can infect anyone, people with greater economic means may be better suited to handle being infected," said Kelsey Cordova, public information officer for the Rock County Public Health Department, in an email to The Gazette.

"They may have more room in their house, where they can self-isolate. They may have access to healthcare and regular provider so they can more easily get in for treatment."

People who are elderly or have pre-existing conditions are at higher risk for serious complications or death, Cordova said.

"We know that across the country those pre-existing conditions can be and have been driven by (social) disparities," Cordova said.

City and county officials have clashed for weeks over the release of COVID-19 data.

The county released the data because health officials feel Rock County now has enough cases to break down geography without identifying individuals, Cordova said.

Rhodes said the census tract data is a step in the right direction, but he still wants the county to release more granular data such as cases by city block or neighborhood.

Doing so would allow the city to provide outreach on a neighborhood basis by putting informational fliers in people's mailboxes or other strategies.

The city does not have the resources to do so for entire census tracts, Rhodes said.

County officials are not looking at doing neighborhood outreach, Cordova said.

Public health officials are focused on isolation of people with confirmed cases and contact tracing efforts to minimize the impact on the community. Cordova said.