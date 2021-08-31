Municipal data released Monday showed Janesville had 120 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past week, making up less than half of cases reported in Rock County in that time frame.
Beloit had 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, Milton had 22, Edgerton and Evansville had 16 each, Clinton had two, and 14 came from the rest of the county.
For Monday, Rock County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. To date, a total of 17,566 cases and 190 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.
There were 16,819 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and there were 557 active cases reported Monday. There were also 20 people hospitalized in the county as of Aug. 26, a drop from a recent high of 26 on Aug. 23.
In Rock County, 60.4% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine.
The most common age groups for having COVID-19 in Rock County were the 15- to 25-year-old group and the 25- to 34-year-old group.
As of Monday, the average of new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days was 1,692. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state was eight, and the seven-day average state positivity rate was 7.9%.
As of Aug. 24, the latest data available, there were 755 people hospitalized in Wisconsin, about 9.5 times more than the 79 reported hospitalized July 11.
There were 2,988,182 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 51.3% of the population, according to DHS.
A total of about 173.8 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated, and 955,000 have received an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Tracker website. CDC figures estimate 52.4% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.
