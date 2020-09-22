JANESVILLE

Virtual-only schooling at Craig High and Roosevelt Elementary schools has been extended to Oct. 2, the Janesville School District announced to parents on Tuesday morning.

Both schools went to online-only instruction on Wednesday, Sept. 16, for a period that was to continue at least through this Friday, Sept. 25.

”This extension of online instruction is due to continued follow-up with close contacts of established positive COVID-19 cases and aligns with the recommendations from the Rock County Public Health Department ...," the principals of both schools said in the letter.

“A ton of new cases have not come in, but because of the high number of close contacts, we’re just trying to follow up on that to limit the spread,” District spokesman Patrick Gasper said.

Gasper said the district has 15 active coronavirus cases. Eleven will be closed after this week and four more by next week.

Of the 15, nine are in high schools, five in elementary schools and 1 at middle schools, Gasper said.

No other schools are considering closure, Gasper said.

Throughout the school closures, school lunch and breakfast will be available free of charge for curbside pick-up at both schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, the letter states.

This is in addition to the meal pick-up locations established at Edison, Franklin, and Marshall middle schools.

This story may be updated.