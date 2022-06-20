The Rock County Public Health Department is gearing up to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children under the age of 5 after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization of two vaccines for that age group last week.
The health department's vaccine clinic at 3328 Highway 51 North and the state Department of Health Services' community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 1900 Center Ave. will be vaccinating children age 6 months and older as soon as doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are available and clinical guidelines are updated, according to a county news release.
The county expects to be able to start giving vaccinations starting the week of June 27, while the state-operated clinic on Center Avenue could begin vaccinating children sooner, according to the release. Parents and guardians should call ahead or go to vaccines.gov to determine vaccine availability at any vaccination site.
The health department encourages all Rock County residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and stay up to date on vaccine boosters. Shots are widely available. People who are up to date on their vaccines have a much lower risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated people, the health department said.
Clinic hours
The Rock County Public Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. People seeking vaccine can walk in or schedule an appointment by calling 608-757-5440 or going online to rebrand.ly/RCPHD-COVID-appt.
The DHS COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. People can walk in or schedule an appointment by calling 844-684-1064.
