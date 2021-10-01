JANESVILLE
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College’s central campus is moving to the former Rock County Job Center site in Janesville, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The clinic, which has operated at the BTC central campus since February, will move to 1900 Center Ave. starting Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Hours of operation will remain the same, offering vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Identification and proof of residency are not required at the clinic. Doses are administered for free. Minors must be accompanied by an adult to receive a vaccine dose.
Preregistration is available at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Upcoming dual flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics also will begin in Rock County with the first of three events set for Tuesday, Oct. 5. Other clinics will be held Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. For location details, visit RockCountyShot.com.
The Rock County COVID-19 vaccination rate as of Thursday shows 55.9% of residents have received one dose and 52.8% of residents have completed vaccination. That figure climbs slightly when currently ineligible groups are removed from the figures. A total of 64% of eligible residents have received one dose and 63.3% of eligible residents have completed vaccination.
On Thursday, Rock County reported 34 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 18,737 cases and 198 deaths. An estimated 772 cases remain active in Rock County as 13 patients receive care for COVID-19 across hospitals in Rock County, health department data shows.
During a media briefing on Thursday, Rock County epidemiologist Nick Zupan said it was encouraging that case levels remained lower than they were last fall. To date, the county is seeing around 37 new cases per day, but the figure still represents higher- than-normal disease transmission in the community.
“I think the good news is we are seeing vaccine increases, and the good news with case activity is that we aren’t reaching levels of urgency we saw last fall, but that doesn’t mean we still couldn’t get there,” Zupan said.
Across Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services reports that an average of 2,416 new cases have been recorded over the last seven days with 16 additional deathsas disease activity remains very high in 51 counties and critically high in 21, DHS data shows. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5%. In terms vaccinations, 56.7% of state residents had received one dose and 53.7% of residents have completed vaccination.