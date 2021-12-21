Rock County reported 1,110 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week as virus transmission remains high in the state line area ahead of Christmas, according to data published Monday by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. The county also reported six additional virus-related deaths in the last week.
Erica Bergstrom, public health officer for neighboring Walworth County, said Monday in a press release, “We’re continuing to see an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and our hospitals are overwhelmed.”
The release included a schedule of adult and pediatric vaccine and booster clinics at the Walworth County Health & Human Services office in Elkhorn, the Community Engagement Center in Whitewater and at area schools from Jan. 6-27.
“To help manage the situation, we need more people to get their boosters and primary vaccinations,” Bergstrom said. “The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death.”
New cases reported in Rock County have increased by 29.37% in the last seven days, CDC data shows. The test positivity rates in Rock County remained high at 15.29%, according to the data.
Active cases in Rock County remain much higher at this point in the year compared to 2020, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
As of Monday, 2,425 active cases were reported in Rock County compared to the 1,313 active cases that were reported Dec. 20, 2020.
In terms of vaccinations, 56.7% of residents have completed vaccination in Rock County, per local COVID-19 immunization data.
Local COVID-19 data typically published each Monday for Rock County municipalities including Beloit and Janesville were not updated as of press time.
At the state level, Wisconsin has reported 30,097 new cases and 281 virus-related deaths over the last seven days as the state’s test positivity rate ranges between 10 and 14.9% in that time period. A total of 65.2% of all people ages 5 and older are now fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, the CDC reports.
Across the United States, 803,593 deaths have been caused by COVID-19 and 50,791,012 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website.
