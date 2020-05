Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, and others will answer questions about scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic in a telephone conference for 1st Congressional District constituents Wednesday.

Joining the conference will be officials from the Federal Trade Commission, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and AARP, according to a Steil news release.

To join, call 877-229-8493 at 10 a.m. Wednesday and use the code 118308 when prompted.