New reported COVID-19 cases in Janesville stayed above 130 for the second consecutive week, according to updated municipal-level data released Monday.
In Janesville from Sept. 20 to 26, there were 139 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 122 in Beloit, 20 in Evansville, 19 in Milton, 16 in Edgerton, 12 in Clinton and 16 in the rest of the county.
On Monday, Rock County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. To date, a total of 18,618 cases and 198 deaths have been reported.
There were 17,665 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 755 active cases. There were 14 people hospitalized in the county as of Sept. 21.
In Rock County, 62.6% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,603. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 13, and the seven-day average state positivity rate was 7.9%.
As of Sept. 21, the latest data available, there were 1,079 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.5% of them on ventilators.
There are 56.6% of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose, and 53.5% of residents who completed the vaccine series.
The Department of Health Services announced Monday it supports the federal recommendation to provide booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to certain populations and that it will offer such shots to eligible people, according to a DHS news release. Groups that should get the boosters include people older than 65, people in long-term care, and people age 50 to 64 with certain medical conditions, including cancer, diabetes, Down syndrome, chronic lung disease and more.
People who would be allowed to get a Pfizer booster at least six months after receiving their second dose include people age 18 to 49 with certain medical conditions and people age 18 to 64 who are at greater risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their jobs or other institutional factors. Such jobs include first responders, education staff, food and agriculture workers, corrections workers and more.
The booster dose guidance applies only to people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to the news release. More information about Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are expected soon, the release said.
“Booster doses are intended to help people who are vaccinated maintain the highest possible level of immune system protection for as long as possible,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer of communicable diseases.