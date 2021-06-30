With three COVID-19 variants circulating in Rock County and the potential for the delta variant to surface locally, health officials are encouraging those who can get vaccinated against the virus to do so and those who can’t, such as children, to maintain social distance, wear masks and wash their hands, especially if traveling during the July Fourth holiday.
“It’s especially important with the delta variant being present in the state and in other places throughout the country,” Rock County Public Health Department public information officer Jessica Turner said. “That one does seem to be quite a bit more contagious than the original strain and even more so than the other variants.”
Although Rock County hasn’t been notified of the presence of the delta variant yet, small numbers of cases have been found in the region, and it has been circulating in the state since April.
“It takes quite a while to do the sequencing that identifies the variants, so there is a lag in reporting. They don’t test every case for the variant,” Turner said. “Even though we haven’t received any notification from the state that the delta variant has been identified in Rock County, it could be present.”
Rock County has three variants identified: alpha, beta and gamma. Studies are underway on the variants regarding their severity and contagiousness.
Despite the variants, cases have continued to decrease in the county across all age groups for the past two months.
Younger children who haven’t been able to be vaccinated made up a slightly higher percentage of the total cases reported in March through May.
“In June it switched to a higher percentage among 20- to 30-year-olds,” Turner said.
There are no COVID-19 related outbreaks in the county, Turner said.
There were 2,721,267 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the Department of Health Services
Rock County reported two new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday. To date, a total of 16,429 cases and 184 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in spring 2020. There was one person hospitalized in the county as of Tuesday.
The average of new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 73. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 1.