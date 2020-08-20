JANESVILLE

It’s 7:30 a.m.

Your elementary school son is eating peanut butter toast with a glass of milk and watching cartoons as he waits for the school bus to appear.

Just as the bus pulls up, your son tells you he has a headache and his throat feels scratchy.

Is it COVID-19? A common cold? Should you send him to school?

Many parents have faced such dilemmas, but never have they been as worrisome as they will be this school year. As parents prepare for students' return to school, the Rock County Public Health Department is giving the Janesville School District some direction on what to do if coronavirus cases erupt at school.

A separate brochure from the health department also gives parents guidance.

The district recently posted the county’s return-to-school guidelines on its website. They include quarantine procedures and recommendations on when to send a student or staff member home.

A student or staff member will be sent home immediately if he or she displays a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher. Siblings of students or the children of staff members who are sent home should be screened for symptoms.

Students or staff also will be sent home if two or more of these symptoms are present:

Onset/worsening of cough.

Shortness of breath.

Chills.

Muscle pain.

Headache.

Sore throat.

Loss of taste or smell.

Vomiting/diarrhea.

Abdominal pain.

A person who has been sent home may return to school with a doctor’s note saying the person does not have COVID-19 and returning to school is appropriate.

Staffers who test positive for the virus or who have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 must notify their supervisors. Parents with children in the same situation must contact the principal of their child’s school.

The health department will investigate all confirmed positive cases before proceeding with contact tracing, notifications, cleaning and possible school closures.

People who test positive for the virus but are asymptomatic can return to school 10 days after their first positive test, as long as no other symptoms have developed and they have a doctor’s note saying it is appropriate.

Those who test positive and display symptoms will not be allowed at school until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medication, their symptoms improve, at least 10 days have passed since symptoms appeared, and a note from their doctor says it is appropriate to return.

If staff members or students have been within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more, they can return to school 14 days after their last contact as long as they display no symptoms. If they are tested, the result must be negative, and a doctor’s note recommending return is required.