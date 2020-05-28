BELOIT

CVS Pharmacy is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing at its Beloit location at 2149 Prairie Ave., according to a CVS Health news release.

Residents who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria can visit the pharmacy to perform self-swab tests for COVID-19.

Participants must register in advance to schedule an appointment, and they must stay in their vehicles for testing. They will be directed to the pharmacy drive-through window and will be given a test kit and instructions.

CVS Pharmacy staff will observe every self-swab process to ensure is it done properly, according to the release.

Tests will be sent to an independent third-party lab for processing. Results are expected in about three days, according to the release.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-through test sites is available at cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.

To schedule an appointment for testing, visit cvs.com.