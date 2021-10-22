Rock County health officials reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Thursday, indicating a continued decrease in daily cases in the county.
The number of cases per day in Rock County has been going down since Oct. 7 when 67 new cases were reported.
To date, a total of 19,546 cases and 216 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began. There were 18,564 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 766 active cases. There were 18 people hospitalized in the county as of Thursday.
The case rate is 155 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 64.6% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine. Eligible people are those age 12 and older.
As of Thursday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,869. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 11 and the seven-day average state positivity rate was 7.4%, which is going down.
As of Oct. 19, the latest data available, there were 1,084 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.3% of them on ventilators. In Wisconsin, 91% of hospital beds are in use, and 94.1% of ICU beds are in use.
Data shows 54.8% of Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccine series, or 3,191,241 people.
