New cases of COVID-19 increased sharply in Janesville and Beloit over the last week with both municipalities reporting more than 100 new cases since Sept. 13, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Janesville, 131 new cases were reported last week compared to 40 the week before, bringing the citywide total to 7,810 cases, according to health department data. In terms of recoveries and negative tests, 91 new recoveries were reported and 656 negative tests were reported since Sept. 13, pushing respective totals to 7,479 recoveries and 42,802 negative tests since the pandemic began.
In Beloit, 111 new cases were reported since last Monday compared to 32 the week before, bringing the total number of cases reported in the city to 6,086. In the last week, 997 new negative tests were reported and 66 recoveries were reported since Sept. 13 as Beloit has recorded 28,656 negative test results and 5,793 people have recovered, health department data shows.
Beloit’s mortality rate due to the virus, at 1.35%, remains higher than Janesville’s, which is 0.96%.
Among smaller Rock County municipalities, Edgerton reported 26 new cases (1,164 total), Milton reported 23 new cases (1,112 total), Clinton reported 20 new cases (518 total) and Evansville reported 10 new cases (863 total).
Over the last seven days, Rock County reported 297 new cases. As of Monday, 18,274 cases and 197 deaths have been reported in the county, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows. A total of 52.1% of all Rock County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That figure increases to 62.4% when only eligible groups are included in the vaccinated total.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 8.1% and an average of 2,741 new cases recorded over that same time period, DHS data shows.
