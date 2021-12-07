New COVID-19 cases among those age 4 to 13 in Rock County are at their highest reported level since the pandemic began, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
There were 82 new cases of COVID-19 among children age 4 to 13 from Nov. 24 to 30 and 54 new cases among young people age 14 to 18 in the same time period.
The 82 cases among 4- to 13-year-olds this November is the highest number reported since the start of the pandemic. The number previously peaked at 72 between Nov. 11 and 17, 2020. The number had dipped to 26 from Oct. 13 to 19, 2021, but has been escalating since.
Growing numbers of younger people are getting vaccinated, though a vast majority of children younger than 11 have not been fully vaccinated, according to health department data.
In the Janesville School District, 45% of students age 12 to 18 have been fully vaccinated, 46% of those age 12 to 14 have been fully vaccinated, 44% of those age 15 to 18 have been fully vaccinated and 0.99% of children age 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated.
In the geographic area covered by the Beloit School District, 50% of people between 12 and 18 have been fully vaccinated, 44% of those age 12 to 14 are fully vaccinated, 55% of those age 15 to 18 are fully vaccinated and 0.2% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.
In the Beloit Turner School District, 39% of those age 12 to 18 have been fully vaccinated, 33% of kids between 12 and 14 are fully vaccinated, 43% of youth age 15 to 18 are fully vaccinated, and 0.31% of children age 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the county continues to increase for all ages.
From Nov. 29 to Monday, there were 373 total new cases of COVID-19 in Janesville, 259 in Beloit, 47 in Milton, 40 in Edgerton, 40 in unincorporated areas, 35 in Evansville and 18 in Clinton.
