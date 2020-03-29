JANESVILLE
The reported number of known COVID-19 cases in Rock County rose to 14 on Sunday, a slight increase from Friday's 12, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The number of known cases in Wisconsin has risen from 842 on Friday to 1,112 cases. The state reports that 13 state residents have died from complications of COVID-19.
Milwaukee County has the most cases with 565 people known to be infected.
Dane County has 172 cases, Walworth County has six, and Green County has four.