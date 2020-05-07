JANESVILLE

Courthouse weddings, which were suspended early in April because of the coronavirus, have been shifted temporarily to a park in Beloit.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson made the announcement Tuesday. Her office handles wedding licenses and coordinates with Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer, who has been performing courthouse weddings for many years.

Meyer will perform weddings Wednesday, May 20, at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park, 1240 Riverside Drive, Beloit. Anyone who wants a wedding that day must apply for a wedding license by Thursday, May 14.

Some couples have canceled or delayed their wedding ceremonies for the pandemic, Tollefson said. Others have had small wedding ceremonies and postponed large celebrations until those are allowed.

Some have had ceremonies in their backyards, while others had outdoor ceremonies with Meyer in Courthouse Park in Janesville before those were suspended. The weddings at the Beloit park allow more couples to get married now and celebrate later, Tollefson said.

Tollefson said Meyer lives in Beloit, and he has cleared the ceremonies with city authorities.

Weddings will be held one after another. For now, they are being scheduled in the afternoon, but that could change depending on demand, Tollefson said.

Each couple is allowed to bring no more than six people with them, so the maximum number at the weddings, including Meyer, will be nine. That complies with the ban on meetings of 10 or more.

Tollefson said the suspension came after the April 7 elections. In the days following the elections, municipal clerks had to deliver ballots to the clerk’s office, and then caucuses were held to certify the results.

All that human contact, including with clerks who had contact with the public on election day, led officials to suspend courthouse weddings for about two weeks after those human contacts ended, Tollefson said.

It’s not clear whether Meyer will continue the outdoor weddings. The state safer-at-home restrictions are scheduled to end May 26, but Tollefson noted a pending state Supreme Court decision could change that, and the pandemic conditions also could change, prompting changes from authorities.

Tollefson said her staff is preparing her courthouse office to reopen while waiting to see when that might be allowed.