BELOIT

A series of weddings performed by a Rock County Court commissioner Wednesday, May 20, will not be in Beloit as originally planned.

The weddings instead will be conducted at Beckman Mill County Park, 11450 S. County H.

Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer had gotten permission from the city of Beloit, but apparently that has changed. The city contacted The Gazette on Thursday and asked that an update be published.

The city has concerns because of the “the outbreak we are currently facing in Beloit,” city spokeswoman Sarah Millard said in an email.

"While we have not obtained specific numbers for the outbreak in Beloit from Rock County Public Health, we have been obtaining information from other sources about COVID-19 cases in our community," Millard wrote in a later email. "For example, a significant number of individuals who have confirmed diagnosis and/or are hospitalized in Rock County are receiving medical care through Beloit Health Systems. We know that Beloit is experiencing cases from the outbreak at Birds Eye Foods."

The city of Beloit has canceled the rentals of shelters and pavilions.

"When we received information about the plans to hold weddings at Riverside Park, we contacted the court commissioner and shared our concerns about holding events. While we appreciated the efforts being made in keeping the groups to fewer than 10, the City of Beloit will not be opening or renting shelters or pavilions in city-owned parks due to our safety concerns," Millard wrote.

COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting the Latino community in Beloit, according to Millard's email.

"We are working with our community partners to get information to the public in Spanish as Rock County Public Health’s numbers show that 45% of the individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are of Hispanic/Latinx ethnicity," Millard wrote.

As the Gazette reported Thursday, Meyer will perform one wedding at a time with a maximum party of six plus the couple and Meyer. Those waiting for their turns must remain in their cars until the previous wedding is done, said County Clerk Lisa Tollefson, who coordinates courthouse weddings.

Tollefson said she checked with county officials, who gave her the OK as long as social distancing is practiced.

“We are definitely doing all the social distancing. It’s all staggered, so it’s not everybody there all at once. We are following all the guidelines,” Tollefson said.

As of Thursday afternoon, three couples had signed up.

The service is offered for couples who want to get married during the safer-at-home order. Many couples are postponing celebrations to a time when large gatherings are allowed.