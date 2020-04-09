JANESVILLE

The Rock County Council on Aging has repurposed its transport vans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council on Thursday announced the vans, which aren't transporting people during the pandemic, would instead deliver food from local food pantries.

The Emergency COVID-19 Pantry Delivery Program will deliver food from pantries “to those in need and unable to get to their local food pantry, due travel issues resulting from COVID-19,” according to a news release issued Thursday.

The free delivery program will be temporary and continue for as long as the county vans are available, according to the release.

Those who have their own transportation or who can send someone else to pick up their food orders are encouraged to do so, according to the release.

Those eligible for the service are Rock County residents over age 55 or those who have disabilities. Those who are “transportation disadvantaged” may receive deliveries on a space-available basis, according to the release.

“There is a limit to how many deliveries can be provided in a day. If we are unable to deliver to you on your requested day, you will be put on the list for the following week,” the release states.

Deliveries will be done to the pantries' usual delivery areas, according to the release. Call your local pantry by noon at least two days in advance to request delivery:

Orfordville: C.U.P. Orfordville Lutheran Church. Deliveries 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays. 608-921-2702.

Janesville: ECHO. Deliveries noon-5 p.m. Thursdays. 608-754-5333.

Beloit: Caritas. Deliveries noon-5 p.m. Fridays. 608-362-4403.

Clinton: Clinton Food Pantry, Christ Lutheran Church. Deliveries 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. 608-676-4994.

This program is not connected to the Rock County Nutrition Program’s delivered meals. The Rock County Nutrition Program continues to operate independently. For information call 608-757-5474.