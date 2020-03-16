This is a list of events that have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus.

If you have official information about other cancellations or postponements to include in this list, please email it to newsroom@gazettextra.com.

This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Ongoing

All area school districts have canceled classes through at least Friday, April 3.

The Janesville School District is canceling all after-school special events through Friday, April 3.

Hedberg Public Library suspended all programs and outreach until further notice.

Young Auditorium canceled all events through Friday, April 17, including "The BFG," Drum TAO 2020 performance and member reception, "Llama, Llama LIVE," EmiSunshine and "The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)." Patrons who bought tickets for canceled shows will be given a gift certificate to apply towards "An American in Paris" or any upcoming 2020-21 season show. For updates or more information, visit youngauditorium.com.

Mercyhealth has postponed all community events, seminars, dinner series events and support group meetings until Thursday, April 30. Mercyhealth team members will contact those registered fro upcoming events. For a complete list of cancellations and available online seminars and classes, call 888-396-3729 or visit mercyhealthsystem.org.

All remaining Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinics on Wednesday and Saturdays are canceled through Saturday, April 11, at UW-Whitewater. For questions or assistance filing an extension, contact the VITA Site Coordinator at 262-472-5449 or vita@uww.edu.

Creekside Place is suspending all activities, meetings and classes until Monday, March 30. Meals on Wheels will continue to deliver food. Congregate meals on Tuesdays and Thursday will not be packaged for pick-up and should be arranged with Rock County Food Service.

The Greenhill Center of the Arts and Crossman Gallery at UW-Whitewater canceled various music events including the Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble, "Cosmographie," "Miss Lulu Bett" and two Music Mosaics performances. Ticket exchanges and credits will begin processing on Monday, March 30. For more information or questions, call 262-472-2222, email cacmarketing@uww.edu or visit uww.edu/uhcs/covid19.

Grinnell Hall Senior Center is closed to the public. All programs scheduled at the center are cancelled. Those part of the Rock County nutrition program can still pick-up meals at the center. For questions about the closure, call 608-364-2875.

Beloit Public Library is closed to the public until further notice. All programs is also canceled.

All parks and recreation programs in Beloit are canceled until the end of March, including volleyball, pickleball and the St. Patrick's Day pickleball tournament.

The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library in Whitewater is closing effective 8:30 p.m. March 16. Due dates are extended to May 1, and there will be no fines charged while the library is closed. Staff will work 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to answer questions via phone at 262-473-0530.

Monday, March 16

Blackhawk Technical College has canceled classes Monday-Tuesday, March 16-17, and will hold online classes starting Wednesday, March 18.

The public African American Liaison Advisory Committee meeting at the Janesville Police Department is canceled.

Benefit Specialist programs are canceled starting Monday, March 16 until further notice at Rock County senior centers, Edgerton Public Library, Elm Drive Apartments, Evansville Public Library, Hedberg Public Library, Beloit Public Library and Riverview Height Apartments.

The Rock County Council on Aging is suspending seniors from gathering at Rock County dining center starting Monday, March 16 until further notice. Seniors can still pick up daily meals at dining centers. Home deliveries will continue. For more information, call the Rock County Nutrition Program at 608-757-5474.

"The BFG" Horizons Matinee Series on Monday, March 16 at Young Auditorium is postponed to Tuesday, May 12. Patrons who bought tickets for canceled shows will be given a gift certificate to apply towards "An American in Paris" or any upcoming 2020-21 season show. For updates or more information, visit youngauditorium.com.

Hedberg Public Library and the HPL Express mall branch in Janesville will be closed to the public from Monday, March 16 until Monday, April 6. The library will continue to offer librarian assistance, curbside pickup and online services during the shutdown.

The "DanceScapes '20" performances on Monday, March 16 at Barnett Theatre are postponed to 7:30 p.m. April 30 to May 1 and 2 p.m. May 2 and 3 at Barnett Theatre. For questions or concerns, call 262-472-2222, email cacmarketing@uww.edu or visit uww.edu/uhcs/covid19.

Wednesday, March 18

The Golf Committee Meeting on March 18 in Beloit is canceled. The next monthly meeting will be held at 7 a.m. April 15 at Krueger Club House, 16 11 Hacket St., Beloit.

Thursday, March 19

Rep. Mark Pocan's town hall at Beloit Public Library is canceled. Pocan will hold a Facebook Live town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and offer an update on the spread of the coronavirus and answers to constituents' questions.

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Convention & Trade Show from Thursday-Friday, March 19-20, in Pewaukee has been postponed. Additional details will be announced on rescheduled events.

The Cedar Crest lecture is postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date. For updates, visit uww.edu/ce/cedar-crest.

Dairyland Donkey Basketball at Whitewater High School is canceled.

The "Made for More" presentation on Thursday, March 19 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church is canceled.

Evansville Grove Society's Genealogy Group Workshop at Creekside Place is canceled. Other society events are also canceled. For additional information, visit facebook.com/EvansvilleGroveSociety.

Saturday, March 21

The South Central Wisconsin Builders Association postponed Builder's, Brews, and How-To's Home Expo at the Pontiac Convention Center. A new date will be announced at a later time.

The Janesville League of Women Voters Diversity Committee discussion of James W. Loewen's "Lies Across America: What Our Historic Sites Get Wrong" will be rescheduled.

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra concert "Mahler an Mozart" is canceled. Ticket-holder can request a refund or use tickets for a future performance. For more information, email lakegenevasymphony@gmail.com.

Sunday, March 22

The Special Event Symposium at the Janesville Performing Arts Center is postponed.

Thursday, March 26

The UAW Local 95 Retirees meeting is canceled.

Friday, March 27

The 2020 Badger Knife Club Knife Show scheduled March 27-29 at the Janesville Conference Center at Holiday Inn Express is canceled.

The Chapel on the Hill Community Church rummage and bake sale on March 27-28 is postponed.

The Lake Geneva Public Library event featuring author Stephen Glick is postponed. The library is working with Glick to reschedule the event and will release more information when available.

Saturday, March 28

ECHO's Swing into Spring fundraiser at the Pontiac Convention Center, featuring Ladies Must Swing, is canceled.

Monday, March 30

Rock Energy Cooperative's annual meeting is postponed. Details on the rescheduled meeting will be announced when finalized.

Tuesday, March 31

The Live United Celebration at the Pontiac Convention Center is postponed to Wednesday, June 3.

Wednesday, April 1

State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and state Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, are cancelling in-person listening sessions in Beloit and Evansville. They will instead host virtual sessions from 5 to 6 p.m. April 1. Those who are interested can call 608-535-6415 or join via Facebook live.

The Spring Luncheon at Out Savior's Lutheran Church in Beloit is canceled.

Monday, April 13

The Whitewater Public Library Memory Café is canceled.

Thursday, April 23

The UAW Local 95 Retirees meeting is canceled.

