JANESVILLE
The Rock County Public Health Department plans to offer two community vaccine clinics for anyone ages 18 and older in early May.
Patients will receive the Moderna vaccine, and a follow-up clinic will be offered four weeks later for a second dose, according to a health department news release.
The first clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Beloit Headstart, 1221 Henry Ave., Beloit. A second-dose clinic will be held May 30.
The second clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville. A second-dose clinic is planned for June 5.
Identification and insurance information is helpful for appointments, but patients who have neither will not be turned away, according to the release.
Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last, according to the release.
To register for an appointment, visit rockcountyshot.com
For questions or to request a ride to a vaccine clinic, call 608-352-6727.