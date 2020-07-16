BELOIT

Community Health Systems is offering low-cost options for coronavirus testing at its clinic in Beloit.

Patients looking to be tested for the coronavirus can call the clinic and schedule appointments for drive-through testing after being screened virtually by a physician, said Ana Montoya, clinic communications specialist.

Community Health Systems is a federally funded health care system that provides services for those with or without insurance, Montoya said.

The clinic will work with patients to find affordable options for services, Montoya said.

Low-income patients being tested for coronavirus could be eligible a flat-fee discount for the virtual visit with the provider, Montoya said.

Results are expected in 24 to 48 hours, Montoya said.

The clinic has offered coronavirus testing since March but has seen an uptick in testing lately has Rock County has seen an increase in positive cases, Montoya said.