Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties will close some of its locations starting Monday in response to the coronavirus emergency.
Closed to the public will be the Delavan administrative office, Pathways Center and Training Center in Beloit, Merrill Community Center in Beloit, weatherization office in Janesville, and AWARE in Evansville.
The Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless in Darien and Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville will remain open.
Twin Oaks is restricting visitors and pausing to self-quarantine existing residents before taking new residents. Community Kids is following the state child care restrictions.