JANESVILLE

Community Action is closing its Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

The center will remain closed until May 4.

"While we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the center, we were informed on 4/17/2020 that a guardian did test positive. Again as a precaution we are conducting a 14-day quarantine ... We will continue to keep parents and guardians informed," the release reads.

The closure is "a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff, children and parents at the center," according to the release.

Community Action is asking Community Kids staff members to quarantine themselves until the center reopens May 4.