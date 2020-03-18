JANESVILLE

The loss of jobs and income from the coronavirus pandemic will hit low-income people hard, and a major supplier of basic needs in Janesville is already feeling the impact.

“We’ve had at least 10 rent (assistance) applications today from people who lost jobs at restaurants and bars who are not sure how they are going to pay their rent in April,” ECHO’s Jessica Locher said Wednesday.

As more people are laid off, those requests will increase, Locher said.

“A lot of our country is living paycheck to paycheck with no savings to fall back on, and ECHO is here to meet those needs year-round, especially during this crisis here,” she said.

“Even without this crisis, 60 percent of those who receive ECHO’s services are working, but it’s just not a sustainable wage.”

ECHO announced new procedures to minimize personal contact during the health crisis and put out an appeal for food and cash donations.

The ECHO food pantry, 65 S. High St., will remain open during normal hours, 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, the Janesville charity announced Wednesday, but procedures have changed to minimize personal contact.

Those receiving food are asked to park in the lot across the street and call from there, 608-754-5333. Staff or volunteers will take the food to them, Locher said. Those who need to be screened before receiving food or other services can do so over the phone.

Those without cars can call, and staffers will ensure they get food in bags with handles and are met outside the building.

ECHO is still providing housing services, diapers, formula and other services during regular hours, 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. People are asked to call first because much of that business can be handled over the phone.

“Senior stock boxes” will also be distributed as a drive-up service from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Those with appointments already scheduled with staff are asked to call so they can confirm they are not sick. Those who need services should call in advance.

ECHO will evaluate the changes regularly and follow public health recommendations. The organization plans to update its Facebook page and voicemail with any changes.

ECHO supporters are asked to consider donating peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, soup, crackers, canned meats, cereal, oatmeal and rice. Items can also be shipped to ECHO at 65 S. High St., Janesville, WI 53548.

Monetary donations are also needed to help with rent assistance, motel vouchers for the homeless and other services.

Salvation Army makes changes

The Salvation Army Rock County announced Wednesday that it is changing the way it delivers services to protect the health of clients and staff.

Changes in Janesville include these:

The food pantry will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Grocery orders will be prepacked and provided to families.

The meal site will provide lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, but they will be grab-and-go sack lunches.

The offices and building are closed to the public, and in-kind donations will not be accepted.

The annual Women's Auxiliary Craft and Fabric Sale has been rescheduled to April 29.

The Celebrating Hope benefit luncheon scheduled for April 29 has been postponed.

Changes in Beloit include:

The food pantry will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Grocery orders will be prepackaged.

The meal site will offer sack lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The administrative offices are closed, and no in-kind donations are being accepted.

Although two April fundraisers have been postponed, "Our services and the needs of those in the community have not been postponed," a news release states. "We are asking the community for their support financially and in prayer as we face uncertain financial times."