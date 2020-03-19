01STOCK_JANESVILLE_WATERTOWER

JANESVILLE

Products, even if labeled flushable, should not be flushed down the toilet, according to a news release from the city of Janesville.

City staff anticipate an increase in wipes being flushed as people are advised to stay home because of COVID-19.

Wipes, including cleaning wipes, cause "snarls" in the city's wastewater systems, according to the release.

Wipes do not break down in the sewer system and cling to grease and other debris and cause stoppages. Stoppages have to be manually removed, according to the release.

Stoppages could cause breaks in sewer mains, which are costly. 

Human waste and toilet paper are the only items that should be flushed, according to the release.

