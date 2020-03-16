JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville on Monday activated its emergency operations center to manage the city’s response to the coronavirus.

The city also announced the following, some of which had been announce previously:

Recreation programming is cancelled until further notice.

Previously permitted private pavilion rentals have been cancelled.

Previously approved public gatherings or public events of 50 people or more will be contacted to cancel and permits pulled, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control recommendation.

The Janesville Ice Arena is closed until further notice.

Senior Center programming is cancelled and the Senior Center is closed until further notice.

The Hedberg Public Library will be closed until at least April 5.

Visits and tours at all Janesville fire stations are cancelled for the time being.

The announcement says the city’s goal is “to return the community to normalcy at earliest opportunity.”

The city recommends limiting visits to City Hall unless necessary. Utility payments may be made by dropping off payment at the Wall Street entrance drop box, online, or by phone at (608) 755-3090.

A "Joint Information Center team" will send updates the city’s actions via press release on the city's website, press release email, Facebook, and Twitter.

The city encourages the community to adhere to the prevention recommendations from the CDC’s COVID-19 website.

The city’s phone hotline is available for questions 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at (608) 373-6027.

For regional information, call 211 or 1-877-947-2211.

In an emergency, contact the Rock County Communications Center by calling 911. For non-emergency requests for police or fire department service, call the center at (608) 757-2244.