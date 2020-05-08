JANESVILLE

The city's distribution site for free face coverings has been moved to Traxler Park.

Every Thursday in May from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can enter the park at 600 N. Main St. and head north on the loop drive. Masks will be distributed in front of the Rock Aqua Jays building.

The masks are limited to one per person, but individuals can receive one additional mask for a family member who is unable to pick one up. The masks are intended for those who need them or do not already have one, the city said in a press release Friday.

Those with questions should contact the city's Community Support Hotline from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 608-373-6027.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Rock County jumped to 343 Friday, an increase of 19 from Thursday, according to a press release from the public health department.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths stayed at 12. Rock County hospitals are providing inpatient care for 20 people who have tested positive for COVID-10.

A minimum of 3,005 negative tests have been reported by the county, 158 of which came Friday.