JANESVILLE

The Janesville City Council on Monday approved a resolution urging Rock County officials to share more information on positive COVID-19 cases.

The resolution passed 6-1 with Doug Marklein casting the sole opposing vote.

Specifically, the resolution asks for the county to provide municipality and ZIP code information for those who have tested positive for the disease and urges congressional adjustment of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act so information can be more readily obtained during times of emergency.

The council passed the resolution with limited discussion.

Council members Jim Farrell and Richard Gruber, who requested the resolution, said the resolution spoke for itself and felt information should be shared with municipalities as soon as possible.

Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes and City Manager Mark Freitag have asked the county multiple times for nonconfidential information from the health department and County Administrator Josh Smith, according to a city memo.

City officials maintain the information they are looking for is nonconfidential and not protected by HIPAA. County Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval has cited HIPAA as a reason not to share the information, according to the memo. In cases of emergency, health officers such as Sandoval have the authority to release information to “protect the public health and welfare,” according to the memo.

“The council president and other common council members find that release of data by geographic voter precinct or even U.S. Census Bureau defined block would be non-confidential, slightly more ‘neighborhood specific,’ and more valid and useful for local government emergency planning purposes of tracking virus concentration and spread, and, more material for planning purposes by nature and source,” the resolution reads.

County health officials have said they would let municipalities know if there were “hot spots” of cases in communities.

But when Oak Park Place nursing home confirmed two positive cases, the county initially chose not to share the name of the nursing home, per the request of the nursing home’s director.

The resolution is not the council’s first effort at getting information. Gruber wrote an email to Smith on March 29 asking for the same information. Smith again declined to accommodate.

“I understand that having more detailed data may make us feel more in control and better able to respond in some way,” Smith said in his response. “However, a continued fight over sharing of data about a non-representative subset of the cases in our community only serves to take time away from the more important focus of efforts to flatten the curve and plan for a potential surge of cases ...”