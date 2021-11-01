The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could make a decision this week on approving COVID-19 vaccines for children age 5 to 11, according to federal public health officials.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for those age 5 to 11, making shots available to 28 million children in the United States.
The CDC must approve the authorization on booster shots before distribution of the vaccines can begin. An advisory committee meeting to review pediatric doses is planned.
The pediatric dose of the vaccine is a third of a dose given to adults and is more than 90% effective in preventing symptomatic infection, according to the CDC.
As of Oct. 21, the day most recent data was available, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported that nearly 6.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Rock County, a total of 19,813 cases and 218 deaths have been reported as of Friday, the day most recent data was available.
An average of 157 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in Rock County between Oct. 22 and Friday.
As of Friday, 622 cases remain active in Rock County.
The rate of Rock County residents who have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was 57% as of Friday; 53.9% of residents have completed vaccination.
As of Thursday, 17 patients were hospitalized in Rock County for COVID-19 treatment.
Statewide, 1,852 cases and 15 deaths were reported between Oct. 22 and Friday with a test positivity rate of 7.6%. The rate of state residents who have gotten a first vaccine dose was 57.8% Friday, while 55% of residents have completed vaccination, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows.
