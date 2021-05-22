Rock County is seeing an “ongoing decline” in average weekly COVID-19 cases, according to Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan, as the county makes strides towards returning to normal.
Last week, 145 new cases were reported in Rock County, breaking down to roughly 22 new cases per day, Zupan said. That number is down from previous weeks when the average daily number of new cases was 40 or above.
“We are seeing that our number of weekly total cases is continuing to drop,” Zupan said.
Hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 remain at 15 admissions, a number that is elevated slightly from past months in 2021, but far below the peak in November of 2020 when over 70 admissions for COVID-19 were reported.
“We’re seeing a very low number of severe cases,” Zupan said.
Local case and vaccine data
Rock County reported 27 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 16,232 cases and 174 deaths. A total of 15,686 people have recovered in Rock County and it is estimated that 372 cases remain active, Rock County Public Health Department data shows. State vaccine data shows 44% of residents have had at least one shot and 36.3% of residents have completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County in Illinois, 43 new cases and four additional deaths were reported on Thursday, pushing the countywide total to 33,526 cases and 483 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports. The county reports that 34.86% of residents are fully vaccinated.
State case data
In Wisconsin, 448 new cases and two additional deaths were reported on Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 607,586 cases and 6,978 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of nearly 98% and a seven-day test positivity average of 2.7%.
In Illinois, 1,542 new cases and 42 additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,371,884 cases and 22,536 deaths. The statewide seven day test positivity rate is 2.7% and the recovery rate is 98%.
National data
The CDC reports 27,857 cases and 639 deaths were reported on Thursday, increasing the countrywide total to 32,855,010 cases and 584,975 deaths. In terms of vaccinations, 48.2% of residents have received one dose and 38.1% of residents have completed vaccination nationwide.