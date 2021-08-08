JANESVILLE
As Rock County grapples with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, local businesses and organizations are weighing their options when it comes to protecting employees and the public.
In light of new masking recommendations, many establishments have responding by implementing their own rules. National chains such as Target are requiring customers to wear masks, while locally owned businesses have taken a more nuanced approach.
Many restaurants are grappling with a return to restrictions, as previous policies affected several aspects of their business, including the menu and how many dine-in customers there could be at a time.
Angela Collas, owner of 29 S. Cafe, 29 S. Main St., said she is basing her decisions on the science and plans on following CDC guidelines. While she currently does not require masks, that is subject to change depending on public health recommendations.
In the event Collas does reinstate COVID-19 measures, she is not worried about pushback from her patrons.
“We have the most wonderful clientele here," she said. "Our customers are good, good people.”
At the YMCA, 221 Dodge St., coronavirus precautions have largely remained intact. During the peak of the outbreak in the winter, several programs had limited capacities, classes were moved outdoors and virtual options were available. Children’s programs also were limited in size, a practice that carried over when restrictions were relaxed.
Leah Kluge, the organization’s membership and marketing director, says there are currently no policies in place requiring masks of either employees or members. For the time being, the YMCA is taking a wait-and-see approach on restrictions, Kluge said.
“We try to follow whatever the health department does,” she said. “Right now, we are just kind of holding tight.”
Some businesses have already reinstated mask requirements and are exploring other preventive options. Janesville-based Grainger Industrial Supply, 401 S. Wright Road, which employs more than 1,000 people in Wisconsin, recently updated its coronavirus-related safety protocols as a result of Rock County’s elevated risk status.
Grainger is requiring all employees to mask up in common areas and when moving about in the facilities, Grainger's Media Relations and Social Media Manager Veronica Chaidez said. Additionally, masks are required during meetings in conference rooms and private offices.
Another adjustment the company is considering is an option for employees to work remotely. At the onset of the pandemic, the office shifted to a remote work to cut back on in-person encounters. In the event of a new serious outbreak, this could be revisited to ensure the safety of the employees and the public.
For now, coronavirus-related recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the county health department remain in flux. A report of 50 new cases Thursday, Aug. 5 could put a hold emerging from such restrictions.
Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said residents should be diligent in protecting themselves and others around them.
“We are still all in this pandemic together. The more people wear masks, the more likely we’ll get cases back to a manageable level,” she said.
“I know the pandemic has been called a pandemic of the unvaccinated; however, it is still a pandemic that impacts all of us — whether or not we are vaccinated,” Harwood said.