JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Technical College is extending COVID-19 testing through July 29, according to a Rock County Public Health Department news release.
Testing will be offered from noon until 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday in Parking Lot H.
Patients must remain in their vehicle until it is their turn for testing. Up to 100 tests will be administered daily by members of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Testing is recommended for residents experiencing symptoms or if they are unvaccinated and have been in contact with someone known to have COVID-19, according to the release.
Registration is recommended, however registration is offered on-site.
To make an appointment, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.