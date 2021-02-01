JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Technical College's drive-thru COVID-19 testing will switch to walk-in testing starting Wednesday, Feb. 3, according to a Rock County news release.
The transition will allow the site to remain open regardless of low temperatures, according to the release.
Testing will take place in Parking Lot H. Residents must remain in their vehicles until it is their turn for testing. Tests will be administered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays until March 10.
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will administer 650 tests each day, according to the release.
Registration is strongly recommended, although patients can register at the test site. To register for testing, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
A Spanish-language interpreter will be available periodically to help non-English speakers.
Volunteers are needed to do various jobs at the testing site. Those interested in volunteering should visit www.gazettextra.com/volunteer.
For more information about changes, contact the Rock County Emergency Operations Center at 608-758-8440 or jic.jic@co.rock.wi.us.
For COVID-19 updates in Rock County, visit coronavirus-response-rockcountylio.hub.arcgis.com.