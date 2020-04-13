JANESVILLE

Blackhawk Technical College has donated hospital beds from its nursing program to SSM Health facilities in Janesville and Monroe, according to a BTC news release.

Beds were donated in preparation for an increase in COVID-19 patients anticipated in the coming days.

“We are so grateful to Blackhawk Technical College for their generous loan of additional beds, which will assist us in continuing to provide exceptional patient care throughout this challenging time,” Jane Curran-Meuli, president of Monroe Clinic, said in the news release.

BTC has also donated other personal protective equipment to health care providers including N-95 masks, nitrile gloves, thermometers, face shields, sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, according to the release.

Residents and organizations are welcomed to donate protective equipment as well. Contact the Rock County Emergency Operations Center at 608-290-4589 or eoc.eoc@co.rock.wi.us with items for donation including the quantity and cost.

Health care providers can contact BTC for assistance at campussafety@blackhawk.edu.