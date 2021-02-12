JANESVILLE
COVID-19 testing hours will change at Blackhawk Technical College starting Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to a news release from the Rock County Joint Information Center.
Testing will be offered from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays in Parking Lot H.
Residents must remain in their vehicles until it is their turn for testing. A member of the Wisconsin National Guard will motion from the door for the next person in line to be tested. Spanish-language interpreters will be available, according to the release.
Guard members will administer 150 to 200 tests every Wednesday and Thursday until March 10, the release states.
Prior registration is strongly recommended, but residents can register on site.
To register for a test, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
For more information, contact the Rock County Emergency Operations Center at 608-758-8440 or jic.jic@co.rock.wi.us.
For COVID-19 updates in Rock County, visit coronavirus-response-rockcountylio.hub.arcgis.com.