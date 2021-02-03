JANESVILLE
COVID-19 testing at Blackhawk Technical College has been canceled for Thursday, according to a Rock County news release.
The Rock County Emergency Operations Center announced testing will close due to the predicted winter storm watch in Rock County.
The National Weather Service predicts two to four inches of snowfall and winds as high as 25 miles per hour. The watch will take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the release.
Testing will resume at 11 a.m. Feb. 10, according to the release.