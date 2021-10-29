The Rock County Public Health Department says certain residents should consider getting their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as officials prepare for a vaccine rollout for children age 5 to 11.
People who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series are eligible to receive a booster shot if they are 65 or older, people 18 or older living in long-term care, people 18 or older with underlying health conditions, and people 18 and older who work or live in a high-risk environment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get booster doses six months after the final vaccine shot if they received the Pfizer or Moderna series. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose if they are 18 or older. People can get the booster dose of J&J at least two months after the initial vaccine dose.
All three vaccines, regardless of which somebody received first, can be used to get a booster shot.
Those who have been fully vaccinated are asked to bring proof of vaccination with them when getting a booster dose.
In preparation for the authorization for vaccines in children age 5 to 11, the health department said the vaccine site at the former job center location in Janesville, 1900 Center Ave., will prepare to offer doses to children Saturday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 20, if authorized by the CDC.
Rock County has reported 32 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week, according to Rock County epidemiologist Nick Zupan as active case numbers continue to decrease. The decrease in active cases means there are more people recovering from the illness than are testing positive, Zupan said.
A total of 16 COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Rock County hospitals, up from 12 reported Wednesday. A total of 56% of county residents have received one dose and 54% have completed vaccination.
Rock County reported 33 new cases Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 19,775 cases and 217 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began. An estimated 635 cases remain active in Rock County as of Thursday.
Across Wisconsin, 1,820 new cases have been reported over the last seven days and 16 additional virus-related deaths have been reported over that time period. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.3% as 57% of residents have received one vaccine dose and 55% have completed vaccination.
