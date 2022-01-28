01STOCK_VACCINE2

JANESVILLE 

Blackhawk Technical College is hosting two COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics on Monday, Jan. 31, and Tuesday, Feb. 8, on its Central Campus.

Blackhawk students, staff and the general public are welcome. The vaccine and boosters are free and no insurance information is collected.

The vaccine clinics are open from 7:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, Jan. 31, in Room 2602 and from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 in Room 2602.

To register in advance, go to vaccinate.wi.gov.

