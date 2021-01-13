TOWN OF ROCK
Blackhawk Technical College plans to open a coronavirus vaccination clinic for the community.
The college, located between Janesville and Beloit, is working with the Rock County Public Health Department to organize the clinic with hopes of opening later this month, college spokeswoman Jennifer Thompson said.
Thompson said she didn’t know how many vaccinations the clinic would be able to give in a day or other details that are still being worked out. She did not know if the county plans other clinics.
The college has hired a vaccination coordinator, a registered nurse who is an adjunct faculty member at the college, Thompson said.
The college also announced it immunized nearly 50 of its employees this week through a partnership with the Beloit Health System.
The employees are eligible for the vaccination because they train frontline health care workers in nursing and other science programs, Thompson said.
Thompson said some adjunct faculty and likely some students who work in health care are getting vaccinations through their workplaces.
The college does not require its staff to get vaccinations.
The college’s central campus has been the site of a twice-weekly coronavirus testing clinic since last fall.
Thompson noted the state’s vaccination phase 1B is slated to start Monday, when people older than 75, police, fire, emergency medical services, and unaffiliated health care providers will be eligible.