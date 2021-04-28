The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College is now accepting walk-ins, according to a social media post from the state Department of Health Services.
Vaccine doses have previously been available by appointment only at local providers.
The shift comes as vaccine demand begins to slow nationwide, caused by a combination of people already being vaccinated and larger amounts of supply available than ever before.
The Blackhawk Tech site, 6004 S. County G, Janesville, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, as are other community clinics in Barron, Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon and Racine counties.
Appointments can still be made at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-684-1064.
Community vaccine sites are open for any person who lives, works or goes to school in Wisconsin, state officials have said.
Rock County Public Health Department officials in recent weeks have said vaccine supply has increased at the site since its initial allocation, though they were not sure how many doses were being distributed daily.
Vaccinefinder.org, a website being promoted by the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that helps people find vaccine locations, lists the Blackhawk Technical College site as offering only Moderna shots, meaning those 16 and 17 years old should seek their vaccinations elsewhere.
The vaccine made by Pfizer is the only one approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
There are 63,808 Rock County residents who have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to state data.
That's 39.1% of the county's population and nearly half of the people the health department estimates are eligible to receive the vaccine. Children are not yet eligible for vaccines.
Statewide, 42.5% of the population has been vaccinated. Dane, Bayfield and Door counties lead the charge with the highest vaccination percentages, while Taylor and Clark counties have the lowest.