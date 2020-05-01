DARIEN

The Birds Eye food processing plant in Darien plans to reopen Sunday after a two-week closure caused by a COVID-19 outbreak, a company spokesman said.

The vegetable processing plant, owned by Conagra Brands, has been closed since April 19 after about 20 employees tested positive, spokesman Dan Hare said.

Media reports later said 100 employees were sick.

The plant, located at 880 County X in the town of Darien, employs about 800 people.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” a statement from Hare reads. “In our vegetable facility in Darien, we have been proactive to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by using physical-distancing techniques, screening temperatures, encouraging the use of masks and increasing the sanitation throughout the facility.”

The plant will reopen Sunday as long as employees are healthy, Hare said.

The company has been working with employees since the closure to test those who needed it, Hare said.

Conagra has paid employees who were not working while the plant was closed and has agreed to pay those who need to stay home because of a COVID-19-related illness. This includes those diagnosed with the disease and employees exposed to the virus or not feeling well, Hare said.

The company says it will continue to monitor employees and use best practices when the plant reopens Sunday.

“When the facility resumes full operations, we will continue to use our rigorous plant maintenance, sanitation processes and other preventative measures to maintain a safe work environment,” Hare said.