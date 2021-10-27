Beloit is still lagging behind most other communities in Rock County when it comes to vaccination rates.
As of Tuesday, 41.2% of Beloit residents, or 15,171 people, had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Janesville, that rate was at 56.4%, or 36,260 people. In Clinton, 46.4% of all residents, 947 of them, have gotten both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine series. Orfordville has a rate of 55.9%, or 719 people, and just 27.9% of Footville residents, or 241 people, have finished a vaccine course.
Rock County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday. The number of cases per day had been going down since Oct. 7 when it reached 67 new cases that day, and has been relatively steady the past few days.
To date, a total 19,697 cases and 217 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began. There were 18,790 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 720 active cases. There were 12 people hospitalized in the county as of Tuesday. The case rate is 138 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 64.8% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine. Eligible people are those age 12 and older.
UW System President Tommy Thompson will visit UW-Whitewater on Wednesday and join students, faculty and staff in a campuswide celebration to mark the success of the university’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
As of Oct. 18, UW-Whitewater students have reported a 74% COVID-19 vaccination rate.
Vaccinated students are eligible for a UW System drawing of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each that will take place later in the fall. UW-Whitewater students who have not yet been vaccinated or reported their vaccination are still eligible for the scholarship drawing as long as they complete the vaccination series and report their record by Oct. 31.
As of Monday, the latest state data available by press time, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,865. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 17 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.4% which is going down.
As of Oct. 19, the latest data available, there were 1,084 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.3% of them on ventilators which is starting to go down. In Wisconsin, 91% of the hospital beds are in use, and 91.4% of ICU beds are in use.
Data shows 54.9% of Wisconsin residents, or 3,198,475 people, have completed the vaccine series as of Monday.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.