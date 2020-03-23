BELOIT
Beloit Health System has tightened previous restrictions on visiting patients at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Beloit Clinic in the wake of the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rock County.
No visitors will be allowed with only a few exceptions, according to a news release Monday.
Pediatric patients will be allowed two visitors at a time. Women in labor will be allowed one visitor at a time, and visitors for patients in end-of-life situations will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, according to the release.
Those escorting patients for appointments will be asked to wait in their vehicles unless they are needed for medical decision-making, the release states.
To ensure compliance with the new policy, only the main entrances of buildings will be accessible to patients and visitors.