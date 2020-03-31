BELOIT
Beloit Health System is now offering telehealth services to residents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an effort to comply with social-distancing measures set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health system will use electronic information and telecommunication technology to give residents access to everyday health care services, according to a news release.
Patients will be able to contact clinicians by phone or email to receive health care advice, education and monitoring, according to the release.
For more information, visit beloithealthsystem .org. For information on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.